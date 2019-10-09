SCHOOL BUS FOR SALE RUTLAND NORTHEAST SUPERVISORY UNION October 3, 2019 The Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union requests proposals to purchase two surplus and obsolete school buses: · Bus #20 2011 Thomas/Freightliner Model B2, diesel engine bus with approximately $95,800 miles VIN # 4UZABRDTXBCAT8259 – sold as is Bus can be viewed by calling Rich Vigue at 802-247-2769 Otter Valley UHS Interested parties should send a sealed bid to Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union 49 Court Drive, Brandon, VT, by mail, in person, or by fax to 802-247-5548, or email to bfleming@rnesu.org on or before Monday, October 28, 2019 by 4:00pm. The Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.