REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL The Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union Requests proposals for child care partnerships at Barstow Memorial School and Lothrop Elementary School Interested parties are encouraged to call Brenda Fleming, at 802-247-5757 To schedule a site visit and interview, on or before April 1st
