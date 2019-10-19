CHILD CARE PROVIDER PARTNERSHIP REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS The Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union (BRSU), on behalf of the Taconic & Green Regional School District (District), is seeking proposals for a child care provider partnership, from qualified firms or individuals, to be located at the Manchester Elementary Middle School (School). Sealed proposals are due on or before 2:00PM, Friday, November 8, 2019. Faxed or emailed proposals will not be accepted. Sealed proposals should be mailed or delivered to: Child Care Provider RFP, Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union, 6378 VT Route 7A, Sunderland, VT 05250. For full specifications, go to the following internet site: https://tinyurl.com/y6axr7d6. You may also email info@brsu.org to request the proposal specifications.
