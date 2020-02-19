Request for Proposals (RFP) Project Based Vouchers The Vermont State Housing Authority (VSHA) announces the availability of up to 150 Section 8 Project-Based Vouchers (PBV’s) for Existing, New Construction or Substantially Rehabilitated Housing units. Applications in response to this Request for Proposals must be consistent with the published RFP and in compliance with governing rules and regulations. Applications will be accepted until 4:00 p.m. March 13, 2020. Request for Proposals and related materials can be accessed from VSHA’s website at www.vsha.org. Equal Housing Opportunity.
