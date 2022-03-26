REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS The Town of Brookline is now accepting bids for Construction Inspection Services for the construction of a Salt Shed. To view a copy of the full Request for Proposals, please visit: https:// www.brooklinevt.com All bids must be submitted electronically to: Margo Ghia, Municipal Project Manager, Windham Regional Commission Subject: Brookline Salt Shed Construction Inspection Services mghia@windhamregional.org Bids will not be accepted after 4:00pm on April 11, 2022. For more information on this RFP, please contact Margo Ghia, Windham Regional Commission at 802-257-4547 ext. 116 or email at mghia@windhamregional.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.