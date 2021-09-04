REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS The Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union School District Board (Owner) is seeking competitive bids to provide a modular learning unit consisting of two classrooms, private office space, Nurse office with adjoin bathroom and other related spaces. All bidders shall submit an itemized costs estimate that includes a used modular portable classroom of good and usable quality and bid that includes a new unit. Bids shall also include the cost of a three-year lease and the purchase of the unit. All units utilized and work shall be code compliant. Delivery and Substantial Completion shall be achieved by November 1, 2021. If the bidder is not able to meet the November 1, 2021 substantial completion date, please specify delivery and substantial completion date in your proposal. Note that related utilities, utility connections and supporting concrete base pad, or piers, are not part of this project and will be addressed separately. Bid Packages will be available as of August 25th, 2021 and may be requested by contacting the School District offices: Attention – Ms. Brenda L. Fleming, Director of Business and Finance, Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union, at 802-247-5757 or bfleming@rnesu.org.
