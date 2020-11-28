TOWN OF WILMINGTON, VERMONT PUBLIC SAFETY FACILITY PROJECT REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR CONSTRUCTION SERVICES The Town of Wilmington, through its Selectboard, Town Manager and Public Safety Facility Committee (collectively ‘the Town’), requests proposals from qualified general contractors for the construction of the Wilmington Public Safety Facility, located at 40 Beaver Street, Wilmington, Vermont. The scope of services shall include: insurances, permits, site work, construction, code- compliance and commissioning of the new Facility, designed to meet the Town’s needs for the next 50 years. It is the intent of the Town to select a firm by January 14, 2021. Permitting and site work is expected to begin in the spring of 2021 with Facility completion and commissioning by June 30, 2022, subject to voter approval of a bond at Town Meeting 2021. The RFP and all bid documents can be viewed in their entirety at www.wilmingtonvermont.us.
