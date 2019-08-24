REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS Engineering Studies, Design and Permitting RUTLAND CREEK PATH BP14(24) & TA17(12) The City of Rutland is requesting Statements of Qualifications (SOQ) from engineering firms (Consultants) for engineering design and bid services for Segment 3 of Rutland Creek Path, a multi-use path, connecting Segments 2 to 4 from West Street to the driveway at Meadow Street Park, in the City of Rutland. Segment 3 begins at the southern end of Segment 2, at the corner of West Street, just west of East Creek. It consists of a 5’ wide sidewalk, extending westerly approximately 335’ where it crosses West Street in a mid-block crosswalk, continues as a 10’- wide bituminous concrete path 492’ south down Green Mountain Power’s parcel. A 120’ pedestrian bridge carries the path across East Creek to the corner of Meadow Street Park ballfield. At that point the 10’ wide path extends south 583’ to connect to Segment 4 at the western end of Meadow Street Park’s driveway. The Municipality is seeking a Consultant with expertise in designing, engineering and permitting. The procurement process for selection of the Consultant will be a Qualifications Based Selection (QBS). We are not seeking a detailed scope of work or cost proposal at this time. The successful Consultant will be selected based upon their demonstrated ability to provide the highest qualified team to achieve the goals of the project through their SOQ and possible interview with the selection committee. SOQ’s must be received at Rutland City Hall, City Clerk’s Office, 1 Strongs Ave, Rutland, no later than noon, 12:00 p.m. on September 30, 2019. SOQ’s received after the deadline will not be accepted. All questions related to this RFQ shall be directed to the MPM, Susan Schreibman email- sschreibmangross@gmail.com. Other than very routine questions, all questions will be answered in writing and distributed to all prospective firms. Additional information about the Request for Qualifications can be found on the City of Rutland’s website – www.Rutlandcity.org or at VT Bid System – http://www.vermontbidsystem.com/.
