Request for quotes The Town of Fair Haven is soliciting proposals for replacement of the rubber roof on the water treatment facility located at 972 Inman pond Rd. The town is soliciting proposals from professional roofing companies that maintain liability and workers compensation insurance. It is recommended that the company do a thorough review including an onsite inspection. To coordinate an onsite inspection please contact the Water Treatment Facility chief operator: Mike LaDuke 1-802-265-3210 FHwater2363@gmail.com The quote deadline is Tuesday, August 1, 2023. Quotes need to be detailed and should include but not limited to: · Rubber membrane replacement · Flashing repair/ Replacement · Vent repair/ replacement as needed · Roof structural repairs as needed · Other necessary roof repair as needed and approved · A one-year warranty from the chosen firm on all materials and labor The town of Fair Haven reserves the right to reject any or all quotes. All quotes should be delivered to: Joe Gunter, Town Manager by the above date.