The Town of Castleton is requesting quotes for concrete repair work at the Town of Castleton Highway Garage, located at 273 Staso Road in Castleton,VT. The Contractor must have workman’s compensation and insurance. Over time wear and tear, salt and corrosive materials have caused the floors under each of the six overhead bay doors, and one standard man-door to be undermined, decayed. The Town of Castleton hired a Geo-Technical Engineer to evaluate the damage and the cause. The results of this evaluation will be provided to bidders at the pre-bid meeting to be held on 8/1/2019 at 2:00 PM at the Town Highway Garage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.