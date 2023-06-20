REQUEST FOR SERVICES RUTLAND COUNTY COURTHOUSE 83 Center Street, Rutland VT 05701 The Assistant Judges of Rutland County invite competitive bids from individuals or companies interested in contracting for the part time maintenance of the Rutland County Courthouse, a beautiful and iconic structure dating back to 1871. External building work: 1) Snow and ice removal throughout the winter months 2) Lawn mowing and basic landscaping 3) Sweeping of ramps and stairwells Internal building work, on a regular agreed upon schedule: 1) Dusting, sweeping, bathroom cleaning, vacuuming and floor cleaning 2) Trash disposal and collection of recyclables 3) Deep cleaning as needed and assigned by the Assistant Judges Successful bidders for contract services will commence work in July 2023. Successful bidder will provide cleaning and lawn maintenance equipment. Bids for either external or internal work, or both, should include hourly or contract rates. Hours of work are flexible. Proposals should be submitted no later than noon on June 28, 2023 to: Ronald Graves Rutland County Clerk and Treasurer 83 Center Street Rutland, VT 05701 Rondaldj.graves36@gmail.com