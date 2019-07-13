REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS OTTER VALLEY UNIFIED UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT TRUCKING SERVICES July 11, 2019 The Otter Valley Unified Union School District invites qualified TRUCKING AND DELIVERY SERVICE PROVIDERS to submit a proposal for trucking services for our schools: Lothrop Elementary School. Neshobe Elementary School, Otter Creek Academy at Leicester, Sudbury & Whiting and Otter Valley Union High School, as needed upon request throughout the school year. Trucking and delivery services includes but is not limited to moving furniture: chairs, desks, tables; excess or obsolete inventory: computers & computer equipment, broken furniture etc; and soil, wood chips for playgrounds and/or athletic fields – the above services include physically loading and unloading, driving and delivery. Interested parties should provide the following costs and rate information as outlined below and include two references and proof of insurance: liability, auto and worker’s compensation. Bids are due Thursday, July 25th at 12:00pm at Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union 49 Court Drive, Brandon, VT, by mail, in person, or by fax to 802-247-5548, or email to bfleming@rnesu.org. Contract to begin as soon as requested and continue through June 30, 2020 with an option to renewal for three additional years. Rates & Costs: 2 Ton Truck - Trucking & Delivery Services Hourly Rate $__________, annual increase if renewed OR Per mile rate $____________, annual increase if renewed Dump Truck – Trucking & Delivery Services Hourly Rate $____________, annual increase if renewed OR Per mile rate $____________, annual increase if renewed The Otter Valley Unified Union School District reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
