The Village of Poultney is requesting bid proposals for WWTP Chemical Room Overhead Door. The project will be to prepare a finished opening 10’ wide by 9’ 6” high for installation of an overhead door. The project is to include removal of current window, cut and demo masonry wall, install proper header beam to carry any weight from the roof. Install wood mounting plates for overhead door. Finish the opening with minimal maintenance materials coated metals, or plastic finish boards. Contractor will be responsible for removal of all related demolition materials from the project. All work will be accomplished in accordance with the provisions set forth in this Request for Proposals (RFP); approved and accepted town standards and all applicable Federal, State and local regulations. Lump Sum proposals are being requested from three (3) or more contractors. Completed proposals will be considered as detailed within the project Special Provisions and work assignment selection made accordingly. There will be a pre bid meeting held on site 685 York Street at 3:00PM on July 15th. The question period for this project will end at, July 22th 2019 , and the bids will be opened at 3:00PM on July 24th for review. The Village Manager and DPW Superintendent will make a recommendation to the Village Trustees at a special meeting to be scheduled at a later date. Any questions posed after the date listed above shall go unanswered. The Village of Poultney reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bid proposals submitted for performing the work as described above. The Bid Proposal Form with bid requirements may be obtained from, and all questions related to this RFP, shall be forwarded to Aaron Kerber, by phone at 802-287-9727, in writing to the address above, or e-mail at poultneywaterandsewer@myfairpoint.net.
