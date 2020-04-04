TOWN OF CASTLETON: SEASONAL LAWN MOWING & TRIMMING The Town of Castleton is seeking separate bids for Seasonal Lawn Mowing and Trimming in several areas of the Town on a weekly basis beginning the third week of May 2020 and no less than 23 weeks. Additional mowing may be discussed, as needed. To be agreed upon by both parties. Listed below are the areas: Bid #1 Historic Cemetery at Federated Church, Town Green to include Ethan Allen site, Castleton Free Library, Dewey Field, Hydeville School & Ball Field Bid #2 Park & Ride, South Street/Staso Road Triangle, Fire/Police Station, Municipal Office, Hydeville Green, Crystal Haven (Town property common area North & South), Pencil Mill Road/North Road Triangle *Insurance: A current Certificate of Insurance (including Worker's Compensation Insurance) must be submitted with bid. Inquiries may be directed to the Town Manager at manager@castletonvt.org or 802-468-5319 x 203. Detailed bid information including maps are available upon request & are posted on the town website. All bids must be in a sealed envelope labeled "SEASONAL MOWING” and placed in the drobox at the Town Office or sent in by mail. Deadline: Thursday, April 9, 2020 at NOON. The bid will be awarded on Monday evening April 13, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.