Request for Proposals Engineering Services for the Town of Middletown Springs, VT RFP Issued April 17, 2019 The proposed study is intended to determine the viability of a 3.7 acre Town-owned property as a site for a) relocation of the Town’s transfer station, b) construction of adequate storage of road salt and salt-sand mix, and/or c) construction of a new Town highway garage. This project will establish accurate, empirical elevation data for the site, and will conduct hydraulic modeling of off-site river conditions as resulting from any proposed construction or site amendment. This project is funded in part by an Environmental Mitigation Grant awarded by the Vermont Agency of Transportation. This project constitutes research that will enable the Town and relevant Vermont public agencies to amass data that will substantively answer the question of whether relocation of Town facilities will be environmentally beneficial. This data will allow us to move forward with responsible design, planning and construction, and also to seek grant funding for some aspects of the relocation. Proposals Due 5:00 pm Monday, May 6 at Middletown Springs Town Office, P.O. Box 1232 (mail) or 8 Park Street (physical) Middletown Springs VT 05757 Please address all questions to Herb Childress, Selectboard Clerk, at 802-235-2093 or herb.childress@gmail.com
