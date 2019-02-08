Town of Pittsfield RFP for Engineering Services The Town of Pittsfield is seeking engineering proposals for the reconstruction of a 30’ x 100” Town Sand Shed, located at 2561 Route 100, Pittsfield, VT 05762 (at the town garage). The scope of work will include tearing down the existing sand shed, saving and reusing the existing roof trusses, and reconstructing the Sand Shed to specifications set by the following specifications: Contractor will be responsible for all excavating Excavating – top of new foundation 1’ above existing grade Existing roof trusses will be reused Reuse as much of existing standing seem roof as possible There is 1 street light on the outside of the building a spot light and an outlet on the inside of the building that will need to be disconnected. New electrical to match existing. 4’ underground cement frost wall, including footings, as shown on plan 8’ above grade cement wall with buttresses, as shown on plan 30’ X 100’ slab, sloping 1/8” per foot towards opening, as shown on plan 10’ 2 X 6 wall on top of 8’ cement wall, as shown on plan All demolition material to be removed from site by contractor. This project is funded by a VTrans Municipal Mitigation Grant. Qualified disadvantaged (DBE) and women (WBE) owned businesses are encouraged to submit proposals. The Town of Pittsfield is an Equal Employment Opportunity employer. Please contact Pete Fellows, GIS Manager/Municipal Project Manager atpfellows@trorc.org for a copy of the RFP. For project scope questions, please contact George Deblon, Road Commissioner at (802) 746-8406 or pittsfieldvthighway@gmail.com. The Town of Pittsfield reserves the right to reject any or all bids. Closing Deadline: 4PM on March 13, 2019 to the Town of Pittsfield, PO Box 556, Pittsfield, VT 05762.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.