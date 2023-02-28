REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL The Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union School District Board (Owner) is seeking competitive bids to provide a modular learning unit for Otter Valley Union Middle/High School, 2997 Franklin Street, Brandon, VT 05733. We are seeking bids on two unit sizes: 28x52 and 28x76 All bidders shall submit an itemized costs estimate that includes new units and if available a used modular portable classroom of good and usable quality. Bids shall also include the cost of a five-year lease as well as the purchase cost of the unit. Bids are due Monday March 13, 2023 at 12:00pm All units utilized and work shall be code compliant. Delivery and Substantial Completion shall be achieved by as soon as possible, unit must be operational by August 15, 2023. Please specify delivery and substantial completion date in your proposal. Note that related utilities, utility connections and supporting concrete base pad, or piers, are not part of this project and will be addressed separately and completed this summer fall. The selected vendor needs to provide concrete specifics no later than April 1st for site work to be completed. Bid Packages are available upon request by contacting by email to Ms. Brenda L. Fleming, Director of Business and Finance, Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union, at bfleming@rnesu.org
