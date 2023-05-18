River Roar Energy Launches Vermont's First Customer-Centric, Socially Responsible, Renewable Electricity Company This small green energy company based in Southern Vermont is generating eco-friendly power by maximizing local natural resources. May 2023, Southern Vermont – River Roar Energy is excited to announce that it is addressing electricity needs by utilizing innovative technologies and regional resources in the Rutland county area. The River Roar team, based in southern Vermont, and Wilk Paving, located at 8 Ripley Rd, are determined that the flow of water is one of the best ways to meet the ever-increasing demand for electricity while having no negative environmental impact. With this in mind, River Roar Energy is poised to bring electricity to everyone by properly maximizing several nearby natural resources, all while minimizing environmental impact. River Roar Energy has scouted and has their first Vermont approved location right in the town of Rutland on an existing hydro canal off the Otter Creek River built almost 100 years ago. The canal sits adjacent to Wilk Paving Asphalt Plant who also hopes to help rejuvenate the once vast array of clean hydro energy in Vermont that unfortunately has lately been overlooked as a clean energy source. With the help from the town of Rutland and the state of Vermont, River Roar Energy and Wilk Paving are excited to bring this well executed use of generating power back to Vermont with updated vortex hydro technology and a much smaller footprint than the powerplants that used to be prevalent throughout the state a century ago. River Roar is a trailblazing company that began as an initiative inspired by two friends' ideas about sustainable energy. The small business is dedicated to addressing local electricity issues on a commercial and residential scale and providing adequate yet timely solutions to community electricity needs. The firm's ultimate goal is to provide inexpensive electricity using a unique micro-grid distribution approach. River Roar's methods for accomplishing this include the complementary application of modern technologies and the utilization of local resources. To that end, River Roar Energy has successfully partnered with Turbulent, a Belgian Micro Hydro Power Technology Company with advanced technology in the micro hydro power sector, to help propel the project forward. River Roar Energy intends to cast a wide net throughout New England to capture a large market share in Vermont and, eventually, other prominent locations throughout the United States. With its finger on the pulse of shifting electricity demand, the innovative new company seeks to be a constructive vessel whose efforts, using technology and other cutting-edge equipment, will increase hydro power capacity in Vermont and beyond. Electricity is the way of the future, not just in Vermont, but around the world. About River Roar Energy: River Roar Energy, founded by two conservation-minded individuals as a Vermont-based power company dedicated to making full use of water resources to generate and distribute electricity close to consumers, thereby creating interconnected decentralized resilient zones. CONTACT: To learn more about River Roar Energy, the future of electricity, or to arrange an interview for an article, please contact us. Website: https://riverroarenergy.com/ Email: contact@riverroarenergy.com
