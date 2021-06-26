RUPERT DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD Be advised that a public hearing will be held on Monday, July 12, 2021 at 7:00 PM to consider a zoning permit application and variance request submitted by Richard and Sharon Rishell. The application pertains to a proposed accessory structure to be located on their property at 5687 Route 315. The applicants request a variance from the front setback dimensional standard for accessory structures. The application, including additional documentation, is available for inspection at the Town Office. Persons wishing to appeal and be heard may do so or be represented by an agent or attorney. Participation in this hearing is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. Communications about the above application may be filed in writing with the Development Review Board or at the Hearing. Val Almosnino, Clerk, June 24, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.