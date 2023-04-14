RUPERT DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD Be advised that a public hearing will be held on Monday, May 1, 2023, at 7:30 PM at the Rupert Town Office to consider a zoning permit application and setback waiver and/or variance request submitted by Albert and Anniken Davenport. The application is for a covered rear deck/porch and ramp addition to an existing residence located at 2640 Route 153, Rupert, VT. The applicants request a waiver and/or variance from the rear setback dimensional standard. The setback waiver and/or variance request is subject to review and approval by the Development Review Board. The application, including additional documentation, is available for inspection at the Town Office. Persons wishing to appeal and be heard may do so or be represented by an agent or attorney. Participation in this hearing is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. Communications about the above application may be filed in writing with the Development Review Board or at the Hearing. Val Almosnino, Clerk, April 10, 2023
