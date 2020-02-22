RUTLAND CITY PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT WARNING The Rutland City voters are hereby warned to meet on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 6:30 PM at the Longfellow Administration Building, 6 Church Street to transact the following business: Article 1 To hear the report of the Rutland City Board of School Commissioners Article 2 To transact any other business proper to come before said meeting The meeting shall be recessed to reconvene on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 for the purpose of voting by Australian Ballot at the usual polling places between the hours of 7:00 AM and 7:00 PM on the following: To elect the following School Board Commissioners: a. A City School Board Commissioner for a term of three (3) years b. A City School Board Commissioner for a term of three (3) years c. A City School Board Commissioner for a term of three (3) years d. A City School Board Commissioner for a term of three (3) years Article 1 Shall the voters of Rutland City School District approve the school board to expend $58,792,157 which is the amount the school board determined to be necessary for the ensuing fiscal year? It is estimated that this proposed budget, if approved, will result in education spending of $15,927 per equalized pupil. This projected spending per equalized pupil is 3.2% higher than spending for the current year. Dated at Rutland, Vermont Dated at Rutland, Vermont January 14, 2020 January 14, 2020 Richard Courcelle, Chair Hurley Cavacas, Jr., Clerk Rutland City Board of School Commissioners Rutland City Board of School Commissioners David Allaire, Mayor Henry Heck, City Clerk Rutland City Rutland City
