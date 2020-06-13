Rutland County Solid Waste District is proud to announce their revised 2020 Rural Household Hazardous Waste collection schedule. Household Hazardous Waste includes any unused product that is poisonous, reactive, corrosive, or flammable. You can easily identify hazardous products by reading packaging labels. Look for key words such as “Warning!” “Danger!” “Poison!” “Caution!” Such products include certain paints, cleaners, stains and varnishes, car batteries, motor oil, and pesticides. This schedule includes 32 events to member towns. The first event will be on Saturday, June 20, 2020 in Castleton at 8:00am to 10:00am and then in Poultney from 11:00am to 1:00pm. To view the complete schedule, limitations, details, and requirements visit https://www.rcswd.com/hhw/. On Tuesday 23, 2020 our HHW depot at 14 Gleason Road in Rutland will be reopening by appointment only with 24 hours advanced notice. To schedule an appointment please visit the above website link for details and available times. For more information, call (802) 775-1809 x206.
