RUTLAND HOUSING AUTHORITY NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Pursuant to Section 511 of the Quality Housing and Work Responsibility Act of 1998, Section 8A(1) the public is hereby notified that the Commissioners of the Rutland Housing Authority will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 1:00 pm in the Rutland Housing Authority Board Room, Templewood Court, 5 Tremont Street in Rutland, Vermont. The purpose of this hearing will be to present and receive comment on proposed revisions to the Rutland Housing Authority Administrative Plan for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program including local preferences for applicants. The relevant revisions to the Section 8 Administrative Pan and accompanying documents will be available for review by the public for the next 45 days at the administrative offices of the Rutland Housing Authority located at Templewood Court, Rutland, Vermont or on the RHA website at www.rhavt.org. Written comments may be submitted to the Rutland Housing Authority Board of Commissioners, 5 Tremont Street, Rutland, VT 05701 on or before July 15, 2022. For additional information, contact the Rutland Housing Authority at 775-2926. Dated: June 7, 2022 Kevin L. Loso, Chief Executive Officer & Secretary
