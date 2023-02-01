Rutland Town Fire District No. 1 SPECIAL TOWN MEETING WARNING The legal voters of the Rutland Town Fire District No. 1, Vermont, are hereby notified and warned to meet at the Rutland Town Municipal Office in the Town of Rutland on Thursday, February 9, 2023, between the hours of seven o'clock (7:00) in the forenoon (a.m.), at which time the polls will open, and seven o'clock (7:00) in the afternoon (p.m.), at which time the polls will close, to vote by Australian ballot upon the following Article of business: ARTICLE I Shall the voters of the Rutland Town Fire District No. 1 vote in favor of its Prudential Committee's recommendation to transfer all its water distribution mains and sewer infrastructure and associated equipment and all necessary rights-of-way to the Town of West Rutland? The legal voters of the Rutland Town Fire District No. 1 are further notified that voter qualification, registration and absentee voting relative to said special meeting shall be as provided in Chapters 43, 51 and 55 of Title 17, Vermont Statues Annotated. The legal voters of the Rutland Town Fire District No. 1 are further notified that an informational meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 7,2023, at the Rutland Town Municipal Office in the Town of Rutland at six-thirty o'clock (6:30) in the evening (p.m.), for the purpose of explaining the proposed transfer. Adopted and approved at a regular meeting of the Prudential Committee of the Rutland Town Fire District No. 1 duly called, noticed and held on December 15, 2022. s/ Howard Burgess ___ Howard Burgess ____ Chair Received for record this 9th day of January, A.D., 2023 by s/William Kingsley__. William Kingsley, District Clerk
