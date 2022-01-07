RUTLAND TOWN VOTERS ANNUAL PRE-TOWN MEETING Date: Tuesday, January 11, 2022 Place: Zoom Conference only. Time: 6:30 PM Please visit rutlandtown.com for meeting information To discuss the proposed Town & School Budgets for 2022-2023 Town Budgets will start at 6:30 PM & School Budget will follow TRY TO ATTEND! Members of the Rutland Town School & Select Board
