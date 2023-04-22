RUTLAND TOWN WARNING The legal voters of the Town of Rutland, Vermont are hereby warned and notified to meet at the Rutland Town Elementary School on Post Road on Monday, May 22, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. to discuss Articles 1 through 3. At the close of business, the meeting shall recess to 7:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at the Town Hall in Center Rutland for voters living on the west side of Route 7, and the Elementary School on Post Road for voters on the east side of Route 7, to vote by Australian Ballot on Articles 1 through 2 inclusive. Polls will close at 7:00 p.m. on May 23, 2023. ARTICLES: 1. Shall the Town of Rutland replace the McKinley Avenue Fire Station with a public safety building to house the Rutland Town Fire and Police Departments at a cost not to exceed FIVE MILLION, FIVE HUNDRED TWO THOUSAND & NO/100 DOLLARS ($5,502,000.00) and to be paid for by Federal America Rescue Plan Act grant funds and interest thereon, the Town’s capital project reserve account, and by any additional grants obtained, with the balance of up to TWO MILLION, FIVE HUNDRED SEVENTEEN THOUSAND, EIGHT HUNDRED FIFTY & NO/100 DOLLARS ($2,517,850.00) to be funded by the issuance of bond(s) or promissory note(s). 2. To elect the following town officers: a. A Selectboard member to fill the remainder of a term of one year which will expire on or about March 5, 2024; b. A Collector of Delinquent Taxes to fill the remainder of a term of one year which will expire on or about March 5, 2024; c. A Lister to fill the remainder of a term of one year which will expire on or about March 5, 2024; d. A Lister to fill the remainder of a term of two years which will expire on or about March 4, 2025; e. A Grand Juror for a term of one year; f. A Cemetery Commissioner for a term of three years; 3. To transact any other necessary, legal and proper business, which may come before said meeting. Dated at Rutland Town, Vermont this 18th day of April, 2023.
