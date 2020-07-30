National Forest Timber For Sale Green Mountain National Forest The Garage Sale is located within the Rochester Ranger District in the Towns of Rochester, Windsor County, and Pittsfield, Rutland County. The Forest Service will receive sealed bids in public at the Supervisor’s Office in Rutland, VT at 2:00 PM local time on 08/31/2020 for an estimated volume of 552 CCF of Ash sawtimber, 21 CCF of Black Cherry sawtimber, 85 CCF of Paper Birch & Other Hardwood sawtimber, 51 CCF of Red Maple sawtimber, 17 CCF of Red Pine sawtimber, 234 CCF of Spruce & Other Softwood sawtimber, 713 CCF of Sugar Maple sawtimber, 558 CCF of Eastern White Pine sawtimber, 90 CCF of Yellow Birch sawtimber, 387 CCF of Softwood pulpwood, and 2686 CCF of Hardwood pulpwood marked or otherwise designated for cutting. In addition, there is within the sale area an unestimated volume of Green Biomass- All that the bidder may agree to remove at a fixed rate. The Forest Service reserves the right to reject any and all bids. Interested parties may obtain a prospectus from the office listed below. A prospectus, bid form, and complete information concerning the timber, the conditions of sale, and submission of bids is available to the public from the Rochester Ranger District, 99 Ranger Road, Rochester, VT 05767, 802-767-4261 or Supervisor's Office, 231 North Main Street, Rutland, VT, 05701, 802-747-6700. A showing will be conducted for the Garage Timber Sale on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Interested parties should meet at the Rochester District 4 Garage, 135 State Garage Rd, Rochester, Vermont 05767, at 9 am EDT. Forest Service offices throughout the Green Mountain National Forest may be closed to public access due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sealed Bids will be received by Mail and must be received prior to the Bid Opening Date. Prospective Bidders may also make arrangements to deliver bids to the Supervisor’s Office in Rutland, Vermont, prior to the Bid Opening by calling 802-747-6700. The USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
