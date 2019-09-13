STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 211-4-18 RDCV SANTANDER BANK, N.A. v. ANTONIO A. DACOSTA, JENNIFER DACOSTA AND CAPITAL ONE BANK OCCUPANTS OF: 273 Bentley Avenue, Poultney VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered January 11, 2019, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Antonio A. DaCosta and Jennifer DaCosta to Sovereign Bank, dated September 25, 2006 and recorded in Book 131 Page 303 of the land records of the Town of Poultney, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of a merger with Santander Bank, N.A. on October 17, 2013, for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 273 Bentley Avenue, Poultney, Vermont on October 10, 2019 at 12:00 PM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Antonio A. DaCosta and Jennifer DaCosta, husband and wife, by Warranty Deed of Ross Ashby and Alice Ashby, husband and wife, dated June 25, 2004 and recorded June 29, 2004 in Book 122 at Page 10 in the Land Records of the Town of Poultney. The premises are more particularly described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Ross Ashby, Alice Ashby and James W. Burnham by Warranty Deed of Donald E. Smith, Jr., and Jill M. Smith dated August 20, 1992 and recorded August 24, 1992 in Book 86 at Page 368 of the Town of Poultney Land Records and being more particularly described as follows: Being the lands and premises described in a deed from Donna L. Lavender to Donald E. Smith, Jr., and Jill M. Smith, husband and wife, dated January 7, 1986, and recorded in the Poultney Land Records in Book 74, Pages 125-126. The premises herein conveyed are described in said deed as follows: "Being a PORTION of the lands and premises conveyed to Donna L. Lavender by deed of Grace W. LaFrancis dated May 2, 1949 (sic, actually 1979) and recorded October 8, 1979 in Book 64 at Page 214 of the Poultney Land Records and being more particularly described as follows: "Beginning at a point which marks the intersection of Roberts Avenue and Bentley Avenue and said point marks the northwest cornel of the lot herein conveyed; thence in a general southerly direction along the easterly side of Roberts Avenue 190.3 feet to an iron pipe set for a corner, said pipe marks the northwest corner of lands of Timothy Loomis, thence S 76° 15' E 85. 8 feet along lands of Loomis to an iron pipe set for a corner; said pipe marks the northeast corner of the lands of Loomis and the southeast corner of the parcel herein conveyed, and said pipe is further located in the westerly line of lands of Sulham, THENCE in a general northerly direction along Sulham's westerly line to a point located on the southerly side of Bentley Avenue, said point marks the northwest corner of lands of Sulham, THENCE in a general westerly direction along the southerly side of Bentley Avenue to the point and place of beginning "To which deed and other title deeds of record, reference is hereby made and had for a more particular description." Jennifer Dacosta joins in this conveyance to release any interest she may have in and to the premises as she is an owner on title. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : September 5, 2019 By: /S/ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.