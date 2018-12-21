STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 380-8-17 RDCV SANTANDER BANK, N.A. FKA SOVEREIGN BANK v. JOHN D. UNWIN OCCUPANTS OF: 47 Union Street, Rutland VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered May 16, 2018 in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by John D. Unwin to Sovereign Bank, dated March 19, 2008 and recorded in Book 559 Page 836 of the land records of the City of Rutland, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 47 Union Street, Rutland, Vermont on January 17, 2019 at 9:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same lands and premises acquired by Wells Fargo Bank, N A m Trust for the Benefit of the Certificateholders of Asset Backed Securities Corporation Home Equity Loan Trust Series OOMC 200541E6, by virtue of the following 1 A Certificate of Non-Redemption and certified Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure in a cause entitled Wells Fargo Bank, N A , in Trust v Rhonda Rivers, et al , Rutland Superior Court Docket No 447- 8-06 Rdcv, which Certificate is dated September 24, 2007, and recorded in Volume 552 at Page 827 of the Rutland City Land Records 2 Confirmation Order issued by the Rutland Superior Court m the above entitled action dated January 28, 2008 and recorded m Volume 558 at Pages 334-336 of the Rutland City Land Records 3 Auctioneer's Deed of Robert Prozzo dated October 23, 2007 and recorded on or about February 14, 2008 m Volume 558 at Pages 337-338 of the Rutland City Land Records Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Rhonda L Rivers by deed of Justin R Keyes and Crystal L Keyes dated April 12, 2005 and recorded April 14, 2005 in Book 502 at Page 232 of the Rutland City Land Records Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Justin R Keyes and Crystal L Keyes by warranty deed of Jamie E Holt dated March 30, 2004 and recorded April 16, 2004 in Book 481 at Page 451 of the Rutland City Land Records Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Jamie E Holt by warranty deed of Alfred J Albenco and Patricia K Albenco dated and recorded January 23, 1998 in Book 370 at Pages 461-462 of the Rutland City Land Records Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Alfred J. Alberico and Patricia K. Alberico, husband and wife, by Warranty Deed of Donald C. Kelley and Margaret G. Kelley, husband and wife, dated November 6, 1985, and recorded in the land records of Rutland City in Book 250 at Page 428- 9, and therein described as follows. “Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Donald C. Kelley and Margaret G. Kelley, husband and wife, by warranty deed of Marjorie B. Garofano (widow) dated June 29, 1548 and recorded in the City of Rutland Land Records in Book 85 at Page 293, and therein described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Patsy Garofano (now deceased) and Marjorie H. Garofano, husband and wife, by deed of Ardain C. Marshall, executor of the last Will and Testament of Benjamin T. Coppins, dated July 1, 1935 and recorded in Rutland City Land Records in Book 58 at Page 450 and in said deed described as follows: Beginning at a point in the East line of Howe Street forty seven feet South of the South-west corner of the 'Hunter Lot', so-called, and running Southerly on the East line of Howe Street about sixty three feet to the corner formed by the intersection of Howe Street and Union Street; thence Easterly on the North line of Union Street about ninety two feet; thence Northerly in a line parallel with the East line of Howe Street about sixty three feet; and thence Westerly In the South line of land formerly of Benjamin T. Coppins and parallel with the North line of Union Street about ninety two feet to the first mention-ed bound. " Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : December 14, 2018 By: /s/ Loraine L. Hite____ Loraine L. Hite, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032 (860) 470-2675
