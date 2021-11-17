SCHEDULE A Giese, Travis 1. Portion of tax bill committed - $1,440.70 for fiscal year 2020-2021. 2. Description of property - Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Travis Giese by deed of Alan W. Giese and Carol A. Giese dated July 27, 2015 and recorded in book 98 at page 850 of the town of Mendon land records. Reference is hereby had to that deed for a further and more particular description. 3. Statement of tax collector - By virtue of the original tax warrant and tax bill committed to me for collection, I have levied upon the above described land. Dated: November 15, 2021. /s/ Nancy Merrill__________ Nancy Merrill - Tax Collector
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.