TACONIC AND GREEN REGIONAL SCHOOL DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER NEEDED The Taconic and Green Regional School District has a vacancy on the school board. The board will need to appoint a temporary member until the next election in March 2021. The vacancy can be filled with a resident of Danby, Dorset, Londonderry or Manchester. If you are interested in filling this vacancy, please email a letter of interest to Celeste Keel at ckeel@brsu.org by Monday, August 17, 2020.
