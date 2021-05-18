SCHOOL BUS FOR SALE RUTLAND NORTHEAST SUPERVISORY UNION May 17, 2021 The Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union requests bid proposals to purchase one surplus and obsolete school bus. This bus will be sold as is. Bus # 14 is a 2010 Thomas C2 77 passenger diesel powered school bus with a Cummins 6.7 Engine with 151,316 miles. VIN # 4UZABRDTXACAN8610 This Bus can be viewed at Otter Valley Union Middle/High School. Contact Mike Lee with any questions prior to bidding by email mlee@rnesu.org or call 802 342-0932. Interested parties should send a sealed bid to Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union 49 Court Drive, Brandon VT 05733 Attention: Brenda Fleming by mail or fax to 802-247-5548, or email bfleming@rnesu.org on or before Friday May 28, 2021 at 12:00pm The Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union reserves the right to reject any and all bids. Minimum bid of $ 1500.00
