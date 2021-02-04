Students currently in grades 8-11 - SCHOOL CHOICE Mill River Union High School is now accepting applications for School Choice. Any high school student, currently in grades 8-11, interested in attending a public school out of their home district for the 2021-2022 school year must submit a Vermont School Choice Application to their home school principal on or before March 1, 2021. Applications are now available in the Registrar’s office at MRUHS or you can find it on the Mill River website under parent resources and clicking on Registrar. If you have any questions concerning school choice please contact Lynne Patrick at MRUHS; 802-775-3451 ext 210 or lpatrick@millriverschools.org
