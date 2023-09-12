Seeking Comment on 2023 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER) to HUD The report is due to the U. S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) each year by September 30. Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) staff have written the 2023 report. The report is in the format required by HUD. The report includes activity from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023. The report includes the following federal programs: · Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) · Community Development Block Grant CARES Act (CDBG-CV) · HOME Investment Partnership Program (HOME) · Housing Trust Fund (HTF) · Emergency Solutions Grant Program (ESG); and · Emergency Solutions Grant Program CARES Act (ESG-CV). To learn more about the CAPER go to DHCD’s website: http://accd.vermont.gov/housing/plans-data-rules/hud. The DRAFT CAPER report will be available on September 12, 2023, on the website. Send questions or comments to Cindy Blondin at Cindy.Blondin@vermont.gov. or call 802-828-5219 or toll free at 1-866-933-6249. Written comments are due by September 22, 2023, at 4:30 pm. Mail to DHCD, 1 National Life Drive, Montpelier, VT 05620-0501, ATTN: Cindy Blondin.