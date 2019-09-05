Seeking Comment on 2019 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report to HUD The Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) has prepared the Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER) for submission to the U. S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for the period ending June 30, 2019. The CAPER is the Annual report to HUD for the following programs: Community Development Block Grant (CDBG); HOME Investment Partnership Program (HOME); and the Emergency Solutions Grant Program (ESG). Upon review and approval the CAPER, HUD will issue the new grant agreements for this year’s funding. Interested parties are encouraged to go to the Department’s website at http://accd.vermont.gov/housing/plans-data-rules/hud to view or download a copy of the Draft 2019 Consolidated Annual Performance Evaluation Report as of September 6, 2019. Please email or call Cindy Blondin at Cindy.Blondin@vermont.gov or 828-5219 or toll free at 1-866-933-6249 with any questions. Written comments for the CAPER must be received by September 23, 2019 no later than 4:30pm at the DHCD, 1 National Life Drive, Montpelier, VT 05620-0501, ATTN: Cindy Blondin, or e-mail comments at Cindy.Blondin@vermont.gov. For the hearing-impaired please call (TTY) # 1-800-253-0191.
