Premier Slopeside Community on Okemo Mt. Resort seeking professional Property Management Services. The Solitude Village Condominium Association is interested in firms capable of providing comprehensive and professional property management services. This will include building and grounds for 15 individual buildings, containing 137 residential units. A more detailed RFP will be provided by Sept 1st. Property Management Firm will report directly to Association Executive Director. Letters of interest with your firm's background and qualifications should be sent to Michael.sean.normyle@gmail.com by August 31st.
