The Town of Rutland is seeking proposals for a new phone system at our Municipal Town Hall located at 181 Business Route 4 in Center Rutland. This will include the purchase and installation of 10 phone stations. A full scope of the project is available at https://www.rutlandtown.com/status-open-bid-request-town-hall-phone-system/ Important Dates: 1. Proposals are due in the town office by noon on Friday September 27th, 2019. 2. Proposals will be opened at the Select Board meeting on October 1st, 2019. 3. Any questions need to be directed to Bill Sweet, Administrative Assistant to the Select Board at 802-773-2528 x 13 or in person at the Municipal Town Hall. 4. Sealed proposals are to be delivered to: Rutland Town Hall 181 Business Route 4 Center Rutland, VT 05736 ATTN: Bill Sweet – Phone System
