SLATE VALLEY UNIFIED UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD MEMBERS 2019-2020 The Slate Valley Unified Union School District Board is seeking two Hubbardton citizens and one West Haven citizen to fill vacated seats on the District School Board. Anyone interested in these positions should submit his or her letter of interest to the Slate Valley Board, care of Superintendent of Schools bfarrell@svuvt.org. Position will remain open until filled EOE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.