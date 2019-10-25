STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 265-5-17 RDCV SELENE FINANCE LP v. DANYELLE CADY, TEMPORARY GUARDIAN FOR WALTER W. CADY, WALTER CADY, WARD UNDER TEMPORARY GUARDIANSHIP AND BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC OCCUPANTS OF: 72 Baxter Street, Rutland VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered August 20, 2019, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Walter W. Cady and Tina Cady to Mortgage Electronic Registrations Systems, Inc, as nominee for GMAC Mortgage Corporation, dated May 7, 2004 and recorded in Book 482 Page 735 of the land records of the City of Rutland, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registrations Systems, Inc, as nominee for GMAC Mortgage Corporation to U.S. Bank National Association dated January 14, 2016 and recorded in Book 650 Page 290 and (2) Assignment of Mortgage from U.S. Bank National Association to Selene Finance LP dated March 27, 2019 and recorded in Book 683 Page 536, both of the land records of the City of Rutland for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 72 Baxter Street, Rutland, Vermont on November 20, 2019 at 9:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all the same lands and premises conveyed to the within Grantors by Warranty Deed of Henry A. Dahlgren and Florence F. Dahlgren, husband and wife, dated March 31, 1944 and recorded in the City of Rutland Land Records in Book 72 at Page 339. Said lands and premises were more particularly described therein as follows: "Being lot No. 2. of the building lots surveyed by Redfield Proctor and located on the east side of Baxter Street on land purchased by Redfield Proctor of Edward Bowman - said lot is bounded west by Baxter Street and south by Lot. No. 1 deeded by Redfield Proctor to Marcel Deragon by deed dated September 20th, 1882, and recorded in Rutland records - and said lot hereby conveyed is sixty feet front on Baxter Street and one hundred sixty-one feet deep and being all and the same premises conveyed by Redfield Proctor to James Granger by Warranty Deed dated on the 2nd day of October, 1882, and recorded in the land records of the Town of Rutland in Book 42, Page 452. And being all and singular the same land and premises conveyed to us, the said Henry A. Dahlgren and Florence P. Dahlgren by Philenese Granger, Thomas J. Granger, Mary Lessor, Evalina D. Soulia and Agnes D. La.ssor, William Rabidou, Bertha Rabidou Griffin, Frank Rabidou and Evaline Rabidou Dennison, by their deed dated October 12, 1927, and recorded in the City of Rutland Land Records in Book 46, at Page 479, and being the same land and premises conveyed to us, the said Henry A. Dahlgren and Florence P. Dahlgren by Thomas J. Granger, Guardian, by his deed dated October 26, 1927, and by Charles E. Novak, Guardian by his deed of the same date, both of which last mentioned deeds are recorded in the City of Rutland Land Records in Book 46, Page 478 and Book 46, Page 477 respectively. To all of which deeds and records thereof, reference may be had for a more particular description of said premises. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : October 3, 2019 By: __/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren_________ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.