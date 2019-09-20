STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 168-3-18 RDCV SELENE FINANCE LP v. CHRISTOPHER P. NEILSON, MELISSA J. NEILSON AND HERITAGE FAMILY CREDIT UNION OCCUPANTS OF: 8 Clinton Avenue, Rutland VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered November 27, 2018 in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Christopher P. Neilson and Melissa J. Neilson to Factory Point National Bank, dated December 31, 2002 and recorded in Book 447 Page 503 of the land records of the Town of Rutland, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Factory Point National Bank to Vermont Housing Finance Agency dated December 31, 2002 and recorded in Book 447 Page 520, (2) Assignment of Mortgage from Vermont Housing Finance Agency to U.S. Bank N.A. dated June 17, 2009 and recorded in Book 580 Page 463, and (3) Assignment of Mortgage from U.S. Bank N.A. to Selene Finance LP dated March 22, 2019 and recorded in Book 683, Page 636, all of the land records of the Town of Rutland] for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 8 Clinton Avenue, Rutland, Vermont on October 16, 2019 at 9:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Schedule A Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Christopher P. Neilson and Melissa J. Neilson by Warranty Deed of LaFond's Auto Body, Inc., d/b/a Moore's Auto, a Vermont corporation with a place of business in Rutland, Vermont dated of even date herewith and to be recorded of even date herewith in the Land Records of the City of Rutland, Vermont, being more particularly described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to LaFond's Auto Body, Inc., d/b/a Moore's Auto by Warranty Deed of R. Allen Angell dated July 9, 2002 and recorded July 10, 2002 in Book 435, Page 716 of the Land Records of the City of Rutland, Vermont, being more particularly described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to R. Allen Angell by Warranty Deed of Nehemiah Associates, Inc., dated December 21, 1999 and recorded in the Rutland City Land Records in Book 395, Page 627, and more particularly described as follows: The within described lands and premises are subject to the terms of State of Vermont Potable Water Supply and Wastewater Disposal Permit WW-1-0995 dated December 19, 2002 and recorded in the Rutland City Land Records in Book 446, Page 751. The within described lands and premises are further subject to an easement in common with others for ingress, egress, driveway, and installation, construction, maintenance, use, operation, repair and replacement of water, sewer, electrical, telephone and other service and utility lines, pipes, poles, conduits, guys, wires and other fixtures and equipment as more particularly described in an Easement Deed from LaFond's Auto Body, Inc., d/b/a Moore's Auto to Craig Tomkinson and Dorothy Tomkinson dated October 31, 2002 and recorded in the Rutland City Land Records in Book 445, Page 465. "Being a portion of the same lands and premises conveyed to Nehemiah Associates, Inc. by Warranty Deed of John G. Rohan and Randy Olley Rohan dated June 29, 1994 and recorded in the City of Rutland Land Records in Book 338 at Page 082, and more particularly described as follows: Being Lot #3 as shown on a survey by Allan T. Hopkins entitled "LANDS OF NEHEMIAH ASSOCIATES, INC., #98 North Main Street, Rutland, Vermont," dated January, 1998 and revised June 4, 1998, recorded in the City of Rutland Land Records at Map File #62, to which survey reference may be had and which survey shall be controlling for all purposes of this description. Also conveying to the Grantees, and his successors and assigns, a 20-foot wide right of way and easement, to be used in common with the owner of Lot #1 and Lot #2 as shown on said survey, ingress and egress from the herein conveyed Lot #3. Said right of way begins at a 5" x 5" marble monument found in the southerly line of Clinton Avenue, so-called, which marble monument marks the northeast corner of lands of Steven Sarli and the northwest corner of lands now or formerly of Richard S. Harmon and Joyce K. Harmon. Thence proceeding S07° 36' E along the east line of lands of Sarli a distance of 75.8 feet to a 3/4" rebar set in the northerly line of Lot #3; thence continuing S07° 36' E a distance of 31.2 feet through Lot #3 to a 3/4" rebar set in the south line of Lot #3; thence N82° 24'E a distance of 20.0 feet to a 3/4" rebar set in a southwesterly corner of Lot #3; thence N07° 36' W a distance of 29.0 feet along the west line of Lot #3 to a 3/4" rebar marking the northwest corner of Lot #3; thence continuing N07° 36' W a distance of 77.3 feet through the easterly side of lands of Sarli to a 3/4" rebar set in the southerly line of Clinton Avenue; thence N80° 47' E a distance of 20.0 feet along the southerly line of Clinton Avenue to the point and place of beginning. The portion of the above right of way and easement across the lands of Steven Sarli is more particularly described in a deed from Steven Sarli to Nehemiah Associates, Inc. dated February 13, 1998 and recorded in Book 361, Page 330 of the City of Rutland Land Records, to which deed and the record thereof, reference is hereby made. Also conveying to the Grantee, and his successors and assigns, a 20-foot wide right of way and easement in common with the owners of Lot #1 and Lot #2, for ingress and egress to and from Lot #3 and North Main Street, so-called, over, across and upon Lot #1 and Lot #2. The centerline of said easement and right of way being the common boundary line between Lot #1 and Lot #2 as shown on said survey and beginning at a 3/4" rebar set in the easterly side of U.S. Route 7 (North Main Street), which marks the northwesterly corner of Lot #2 and the southwesterly corner of Lot #1; thence N78°34' E a distance of 68.4 feet to a 3/4" rebar set; thence N74° 38'E a distance of 120.0 feet to a 3/4" rebar set, marking the northeasterly corner of Lot #2; thence continuing in a northerly direction across Lot #1 so as to join with the right of way encumbering Lot #3 and lands of Steven Sarli, as heretofore described. Reference is made and had to the aforementioned survey for the location of the rights of way and easements, which survey shall be controlling for purposes of description thereof. The foregoing rights-of-way are to be used in common by the owners of Lots #1, #2 and #3 and their respective successors and assigns, for purposes of ingress and egress from and to North Main Street and Clinton Avenue. Maintenance and repair of the rights-of-way shall be made as necessary, and completed in such manner as to maintain the structural integrity of the common right-of-way for passage by a standard manufactured pleasure car. The costs of maintenance and repair of the common right-of-way shall be shared equally by the owners of Lots #1, #2 and #3. However, the owner of Lot #3 shall not be required to participate in the costs of any maintenance or repair until such time as permanent improvements have been constructed upon the said Lot #3. No owner shall park, or allow to be parked, any vehicle within the bounds of the common right-of-way or otherwise obstruct any portion thereof in such manner as to interfere with the free use and passage thereon. The within conveyed Lot #3 is subject to the terms and conditions of State of Vermont subdivision permit EC-1-1769 dated October 6, 2000 and recorded in the City of Rutland Land Records in Book 405, Page 121. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : August 27, 2019 By: /S/Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
