SERVICE BY PUBLICATION December 18, 2019 Pursuant to the Massachusetts Superior Court order dated December 11, 2019, in the matter of SMITH & WESSON INC., Plaintiff v. FRONTIER ENTERPRISES, L.L.C. and CAREY HALKIOTIS, individually and d/b/a Safari Supply, Defendants, COMMONWEALTH OF MASSACHUSETTS SUPERIOR COURT DEPARTMENT HAMPDEN COUNTY, Civil Action No. 1979-CV-764, the Plaintiff, in accordance with Massachusetts Rule of Civil Procedure 4(d), has been authorized to complete service on the Defendants by publishing notice of the suit. The Defendants are hereby notified that a complaint has been filed against them with the Massachusetts Superior Court in and for Hampden County sitting in Springfield, Massachusetts, and that a summons has been issued in the matter. Service upon the Defendants shall be effective upon publication of this notice and the Defendants shall have twenty (20) days thereafter to file an answer to the complaint or risk a judgment by default entered against them.
