STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WINDSOR UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 426-10-18 WRCV SERVIS ONE, INC. DBA BSI FINANCIAL SERVICES v. ROBIN R. NOVASEL, ALLISON M. FORNEY AND VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF TAXES OCCUPANTS OF: 176 Meadow Road, Chester VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered September 5, 2019 in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Robin R. Novasel and Allison M. Forney to Northeast Home Loan, LLC, dated December 23, 2010 and recorded in Book 123 Page 101 of the land records of the Town of Chester, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Northeast Home Loan, LLC to Servis One, Inc. Dba BSI Financial Services dated February 14, 2020 and recorded in Book 203 Page 140 of the land records of the Town of Chester for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 176 Meadow Road, Chester, Vermont on November 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Robin R. Novasel and Allison M. Forney by Warranty Deed of Shawn P. Freitas and Kristy S. Freitas, dated December 23 2010 and recorded in the Town of Chester Land Records and therein described as follows: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Shawn P. Freitas and Kristy S. Freitas by L imited Warranty Deed of First Vermont Bank and Trust Company dated December 27, 1995, recorded in Book 79, Page 163, of the Town of Chester Lands Records and therein described as follows: “Being all and the same lands and premises foreclosed by Grantor in a matter entitled "First Vermont Bank and Trust Company v. J. Dennis Nau, Katherine H. Nau, et al, Windsor Superior Court, Docket No. S456-94 WrCf'. A Certificate of Non-Redemption dated November 21, 1995 was made of record in the Chester Land Records, Book and Page to be assigned. Being more specifically described therein as follows: Being all and the same premises conveyed to J. Dennis Nau and Katherine H. Nau by Warranty Deed of John J. Boylan, III and Brenda D. Boylan dated August 31, 1984 and to be recorded in the Land Records of Chester, Vermont. The premises are therein described as follows: Being all and the same premises conveyed to the within Grantors, John J. Boylan, III and Brenda D. Boylan, by warranty deed from David B. Eddy and Nancy E. Eddy, husband and wife, dated September 21, 1979 and recorded in Book 57, Pages 385-388 of the Chester Land Records and in said deed described as follows: Being all and the same premises conveyed to David B. Eddy and Nancy E. Eddy, by warranty deed from Margaret M. Morse, now Margaret M. Rash, joined by her husband Dean Rash, dated March 5, 1970 and recorded in Book 44, Page 363 of the Chester Land Records and in said deed described as follows: Being all and the same premises conveyed to Margaret M. Morse, now Margaret M. Rash, by Roderick A. Holden and Helen P. Holden, by deed dated April 21, 1961 and recorded in Book 40, Page 48 of the Chester Land Records and in said deed described as follows: Beginning at the southwest corner of premises of Raymond and Rowena Woodard; thence running northerly along the said Woodard line, a distance of 132' 6" to an iron stake driven in the ground; thence westerly along the Paddock fence, a distance of 100' to an iron pin driven in the ground; thence southerly and parallel to said Woodard westerly line, a distance of 100' 6" to an iron stake driven in the ground by the road; thence along said road easterly, a distance of 110' to the point of beginning.” Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : October 8, 2020 By: __/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren______ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.