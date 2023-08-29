TOWN OF HANCOCK HANCOCK, VERMONT SHAMPENY HILL ROAD CULVERT REPLACEMENT ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Sealed Bids for the construction of the Town of Hancock – Shampeny Hill Road Culvert Replacement be received by the Town of Hancock at P.O. Box 100, Hancock, Vermont, 05736, until 10:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, September 28, 2023 Bids received will be “publicly” opened and read. Bidders providing bids by mail shall allow for delivery time. The Project consists of replacing an eight‐foot diameter metal culvert with a 16‐foot wide by 5‐foot high by 54‐feet long aluminum arch culvert with cast in place footings and wingwalls. Bids will be received for a single prime Contract. Bids shall be on a lump sum and unit price basis, as indicated in the Bid Schedule. The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is Otter Creek Engineering, Inc., P.O. Box 712, 404 East Main St., Middlebury, VT, (802) 382‐8522. Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office on Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and may obtain copies of the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office as described below. Printed copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Office, during the hours indicated above, upon payment of $100.00 for each set. Checks for Bidding Documents shall be payable to “Otter Creek Engineering, Inc.” mailing address: P.O. Box 712, East Middlebury, VT 05740. Upon request and receipt of the document payment indicated above, the Issuing Office will transmit the Bidding Documents. The date that the Bidding Documents are transmitted by the Issuing Office will be considered the Bidder’s date of receipt of the Bidding Documents. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including Addenda if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for issuing Addenda if any, to parties obtaining Bidding Documents from sources other than the Issuing Office. Electronic copies of Bidding Drawings and Documents are available upon request to all parties recorded as having officially received the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office, as portable document format (PDF) files, via e‐mail. A pre‐bid conference will be held at 9:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at the project site, at the intersection of Shampeny Hill Road and Tucker Brook Road. Attendance at the pre‐bid conference is mandatory. Bid security shall be furnished in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. Owner: Town of Hancock By: Dan Perera Title: Road Commissioner Date: August 29, 2023