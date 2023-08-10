The Shrewsbury Development Review Board (DRB) has received an application from Schiermeyer for a 2-lot subdivision on CCC Rd and a Conditional Use application requesting a Waiver of Setback from Raymond on Lottery Rd. For further information on these applications and the hearing process, please call Adrienne Raymond at 802-353-0973. Hearings will be held at the Shrewsbury Town Office, 9823 Cold River Rd, Shrewsbury. Your participation in this local proceeding is a prerequisite to taking part in or initiating any subsequent appeal of any permit that results from this hearing. Agenda for August 23, 2023 7:00pm Schiermeyer Subdivision Hearing 7:30pm Raymond Conditional Use Hearing Other/New Business to follow