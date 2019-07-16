SILC Hearing - The Statewide Independent Living Council, in accordance with Federal and State requirements, is holding a public hearing for input into its 2020-2022 State Plan for Independent Living (SPIL). The SILC is responsible for writing the 3-year plan which describes the priorities for independent living goals and objectives for people with disabilities in Vermont. The SILC would like to hear from members of the public regarding their thoughts as to what services or programs might be helpful for people to live independently, in a home and community-based environment, with dignity and self-respect. The SILC values input from the public, will listen and will consider and incorporate suggestions in a responsible and reasonable manner. The hearing will take place on 7/31/19 at the Rutland Holiday Inn (476 Holiday Dr, Rutland, VT 05701). The hearing will be open to the public from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Please direct any questions to Tom Hamilton at (802) 560-8091.
