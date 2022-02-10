SLATE VALLEY UNIFIED UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT CHILD FIND AGES 0-21 YEARS The Slate Valley Unified Union School District Benson, Orwell, West Haven, Fair Haven, Hubbardton and Castleton – in meeting requirements of its Local Education Agency Plan, is attempting to identify any and all area resident children between the ages of 0-21 years who may have a disability. These children are entitled to receive, at public expense, an education regardless of disability. It is possible that the Slate Valley Unified Union School District may not be aware of the residence of all handicapped children. If you know of a child who might be eligible for education services and is not in school, please notify either your local school or the Director of Special Services in the Slate Valley Unified Union School District, 33 Mechanic St., Fair Haven, VT or phone 265-4905. EDUCATION FOR HOMELESS CHILDREN AND YOUTH The McKinney Vento Homeless Assistance Act ensures educational rights and protections for children and youth experiencing homelessness. The legislation requires that all homeless children and youth have the same access to a free, appropriate public education as other children and youth in Vermont. If you know of a child or family who is homeless in the Slate Valley Unified Union School District and might need educational support and assistance, please notify the Director of Special Services in the Slate Valley Unified Union School District, 33 Mechanic Street, Fair Haven, VT 05743, or phone 265-4905.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.