The Town of Pittsford, Vermont is soliciting Construction Inspection services for a Salt Shed construction project. Proposals are due on Friday, July 24 at 3:00 p.m. For the full Request for Proposals for Construction Inspection Services as well as full project plans and specifications, please contact Pittsford Town Manager John Haverstock at (802) 483-6500 x20 or manager@pittsfordvermont.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.