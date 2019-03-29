Somerset Integrated Resource Project 30-Day Comment Period In accordance with project level pre-decisional administrative review regulations (36 CFR 218, Subparts A and B), the USDA Forest Service is providing notice of opportunity to comment on proposed management activities on the Green Mountain National Forest (GMNF), Manchester Ranger District located in Bennington and Windham Counties, Vermont. The Somerset Integrated Resource Project (Somerset project) includes proposed management activities to achieve resource goals, objectives, and desired future conditions as outlined in the 2006 Green Mountain National Forest Land and Resource Management Plan (Forest Plan). Included in the proposal are activities to improve wildlife and fish habitat, restore soil and water conditions, increase recreation and scenery viewing opportunities, and improve the trail and road network. The proposal also includes the harvesting of timber to provide wood products to the local and regional economy, enhance forest health and diversity, and create more diverse plant and wildlife habitat. David Francomb, District Ranger for the Manchester Ranger District, is the Responsible Official for this decision. Additional information regarding this proposal can be obtained from Jay Strand, USDA Forest Service, 99 Ranger Road, Rochester, VT, 05767 (mail); 802-767-4777 (facsimile); jay.strand@usda.gov (email); or 802-767-4261, ext. 5522 (phone). Only those individuals or entities who submit timely and specific written comments during a public comment period are eligible to file an objection (36 CFR 218.24). Comments should be within the scope of the proposed action, have a direct relationship to the proposed action, and must include supporting reasons for the Responsible Official to consider. For objection eligibility each individual or representative from each entity submitting timely and specific written comments must either sign the comments or verify identity upon request. Comments will be accepted for a 30-day period following publication of this notice in the Rutland Herald. The publication date in the Rutland Herald is the exclusive means for calculating the comment period. To be eligible to submit an objection, individuals and entities must meet information requirements of 36 CFR 218.25. Postal, hand-delivered, facsimile, and electronic comments on the proposal will be accepted. Postal comments must be submitted to David Francomb c/o Jay Strand, Manchester Ranger District, 2538 Depot Street, Manchester Center, VT 05255. They may also be hand delivered from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. Comments may also be submitted by facsimile to (802) 767-4777, ATTN: Jay Strand, Somerset Integrated Resource Project. Electronic comments must be submitted through the Forest Service online comment system at the following website: https://cara.ecosystem-management.org/Public/CommentInput?project =53706.
