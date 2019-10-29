TOWN OF MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS WARNING SPECIAL TOWN MEETING NOVEMBER 19, 2019 The legal voters of the Town of Middletown Springs, Vermont, are hereby notified and warned to meet at the Middletown Springs Historical Society in the Town of Middletown Springs on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, between the hours of seven o'clock (7:00) in the forenoon (a.m.), at which time the polls will open, and seven o'clock (7:00) in the afternoon (p.m.), at which time the polls will close, to vote by Australian ballot upon the following Article of business: ARTICLE I Shall general obligation bonds or notes of the Town of Middletown Springs in an amount not to exceed Two Million Eight Hundred Thousand Dollars ($2,800,000), subject to reduction from the receip of available state and federal grants-in-aid and other funding sources, be issued at any point before December 31, 2024 for the purpose of financing the cost of the following Town building project improvements, the aggregate estimated cost thereof being Four Million One Hundred Fifty Thousand Dollars ($4,150,000): - Town Highway Garage and salt/sand storage shed, borrowing limit $800,000. (Project cost $1,000,000.) - Town Office/Library Building, borrowing limit $1,200,000. (Project cost $2,100,000.) - Fire Station, borrowing limit $700,000 (Project cost $900,000.) - Transfer Station, borrowing limit $100,000. (Project cost $150,000.) The legal voters of the Town of Middletown Springs are further notified that voter qualification, registration and absentee voting relative to said special meeting shall be as provided in Chapters 43, 51 and 55 of Title 17, Vermont Statutes Annotated. The legal voters of the Town of Middletown Springs are further notified that an informational meeting will be held on Wednesday, November 13th, 2019 at the Middletown Springs Elementary School in the Town of Middletown Springs at seven o’clock (7:00) in the evening, for the purpose of explaining the proposed improvements and the financing thereof; with the Middletown Springs Historical Society as an alternative meeting place if the Elementary School is for whatever reason unavailable. Adopted and approved at a regular meeting of the Selectboard of the Town of Middletown Springs duly called, noticed and held on October 10, 2019. Received for record and recorded in the records of the Town of Middletown Springs on October 11, 2019 Signed: Herb Childress, Christopher Fenton, Patty Kenyon, Terry Redfield—Middletown Springs Selectboard Attest: Laura Ann Castle—Town Clerk
