STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WINDSOR UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 414-9-17 WRCV SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC v. JENI L. MEYERS OCCUPANTS OF: 20 Common Street, Springfield VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered August 6, 2018 in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by the late Linda M. Meyers to Bank of America, N.A., dated October 15, 2002 and recorded in Book 261 Page 290 of the land records of the Town of Springfield, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Bank of America, N.A. to Specialized Loan Servicing, LLC dated April 19, 2017 and recorded in Book 579 Page 204 of the land records of the Town of Springfield for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 20 Common Street, Springfield, Vermont on July 30, 2019 at 12:00 PM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Linda M. Meyers by Warranty Deed of Meadowdance Community Group, LLP dated October___, 2002 and recorded on October 15, 2002 in Book___, Page___ of the Springfield, Vermont Land Records and in said deed described as follows: "Being all and the same land and premises conveyed to the herein Grantor by Warranty Deed of Bruce G. Mallan and Neil Sherwood Mallan dated April 17, 2000 and recorded April 18, 2000 in Book 208, Page 235 of the Springfield, Vermont Land Records. 'Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Bruce G. Mallan and Neil Sherwood Mallan by Warranty Deed of Bruce G. Malian, Pamela Mallan Manos and Neil Sherwood Mallan dated March 31, 2000, recorded in Book 208, Page 64 of the Town of Springfield Land Records and therein described as follows: 'Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Bruce G. Mallan, Pamela Mallan Manos and Neil Sherwood Mallan by Warranty Deed of Pamela Mallon Manos and Neil Sherwood Mallan dated January 26, 2000 and recorded January 28, 2000 in Book 206, Page 42 of the Town of Springfield Land Records and therein described as follows: 'Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Pamela Mallan Manos and Neil Sherwood Mallon by Warranty Deed of Bruce G. Malian, Trustee, dated December 28, 1999, recorded in Book 204, Page 343 of the Town of Springfield Land Records and therein described as follows: 'Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Bruce G. Mallan, Trustee by Warranty Deed of Mark C. Hamilton and Joyce P. Hamilton dated June 30, 1997, recorded in Book 163, Page 343 of the Town of Springfield Land Records and therein described as follows: 'Being all and the same land and premises conveyed to Mark C. Hamilton and Joyce P. Hamilton by two deeds as follows: Administrator's Deed of Palmer D. Ainsworth, Executor of the Estate of Constance H. Flinn, said deed dated July 24, 1987 and recorded in Book 88 at page 601 of the Springfield Land Records, and by Warranty deed of Keith R. Wheeler and Curtis E. Wheeler, said deed dated July 14, 1987 and recorded in Book 88 at page 599 of the Springfield Land Records. 'The lands and premises may be more particularly described as follows: 'Commencing at an iron pin driven into the ground in the westerly side of Common Street at the southeasterly corner of premises of Richard Tilton; thence north 62° 06' 20" west along the southerly boundary line of said Tilton premises a distance of 147.66 feet to a granite bound at the northeasterly corner of premises of Jeanice M. Hunter; thence south 33° 14' 30" west along the easterly boundary line of said Hunter premises a distance of 69.69 feet to a granite marker; thence continuing in the same line along the easterly boundary line of said Hunter premises a distance of 50.72 feet to a granite marker; thence south 55° 10' 55" east a distance of 72.46 feet to an iron pin driven into the ground; thence south 34° 49' 05" west a distance of 7.66 feet to an iron pin driven into the ground in the northerly boundary line of premises of Edmund and Mary Hurd; thence south 58° 38' 25" east along the northerly boundary line of said Hurd premises a distance of 127.00 feet to an iron pin driven in the ground in the westerly side of Common Street; thence north 12° 46' 10" east along the westerly side of Common Street a distance of 149.07 feet to a point of beginning,'" Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : June 17, 2019 By: /S/ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
